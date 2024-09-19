Opinion

Murderers’ life sentences must serve as deterrent to other criminals

19 September 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The gruesome murder of Hogsback academic couple Prof Judith Masters and Dr Fabien Genin in their home in October 2022 shocked the Eastern Cape.

It was especially disturbing for the residents of the little town, known for its community-orientated lifestyle that sees a flurry of tourists visiting every year...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan Funeral Service
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema

Most Read