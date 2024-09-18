St Albans prison managers must account for rot exposed by raid
A predawn raid at St Albans prison has revealed a web of corruption within the facility’s walls, along with tardy wardens who do not take their jobs seriously.
The raid, which unearthed cellphones, TV sets and about R4,000 in cash, revealed deeper issues within the prison, far beyond the confiscated goods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.