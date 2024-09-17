Kariega stadium upgrade benefits community
Rugby benefactor Kosie Basson put his money where his mouth is when he generously ploughed more than R350,000 of his own money into restoring Kariega’s Central Field to its former glory.
Talk is often cheap and words are seldom backed up by action in the Eastern Cape rugby community, where administrators are often more interested in holding positions than delivering on promises...
