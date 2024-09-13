Opinion Editors Choice

The fundamental flaw Zondo couldn’t fix alone

The former chief justice, who highlighted the problem of a president who has too much power, is troubled that state capture villains have become MPs

13 September 2024
Natasha Marrian
Business Day editor-at-large

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo suffered many sleepless nights as the enormity of state capture corruption unfolded before him at his commission of inquiry. 

What came to worry him most as he sat there for four years, day in and day out, was how to prevent it from happening again. ..

