Opinion Editors Choice
Power Brokers
The fundamental flaw Zondo couldn’t fix alone
The former chief justice, who highlighted the problem of a president who has too much power, is troubled that state capture villains have become MPs
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo suffered many sleepless nights as the enormity of state capture corruption unfolded before him at his commission of inquiry.
What came to worry him most as he sat there for four years, day in and day out, was how to prevent it from happening again. ..
