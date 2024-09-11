SA’s winter crop prospects mixed

SA’s 2024-25 winter crop season is under way, and some regions of the Western Cape — the largest province for winter crops — have received excellent rains so far.
Some areas of the Western Cape may have received more rain than ideal earlier in the season, leading to fears of possible poor yields.
But it is still early in the season, and there will be clarity about the yield potential only in the coming months.
We pay close attention to the Western Cape’s winter crops because of the province’s significant contribution to these crops.
For example, about 70% of the winter wheat plantings for the 2024-25 season are in the Western Cape.
The area planted for barley, canola, and oats is much more prominent in the province as a winter rainfall region.
Other major winter crop-producing provinces are the Northern Cape, Free State, and Limpopo, and the production in these provinces is mainly under irrigation.
The major challenge for these provinces was the midsummer drought, which resulted in farmers reducing the area plantings this winter season and conserving moisture for the upcoming summer crop season, which starts in October.
In the last week of August 2023, the Crop Estimates Committee released its first 2024-25 winter crop production estimates for SA.
The committee forecasted a 1.8% year-on-year (y/y) decline in output of all winter crops to 2.67 million tonnes, primarily because of reduced area plantings and expected poor yields in some regions.
This estimate comprises wheat, barley, canola, oats and sweet lupins.
But the decline is not in all crops. The primary culprit is wheat.
Meanwhile, production of other winter crops is expected to increase.
Wheat production is estimated at 1.90 million tonnes, down by 7% y/y.
The harvest is projected to fall across all significant producing provinces.
However, the decline of the wheat harvest in the Western and Northern Cape will likely be mild, relative to what we see in the Free State and Limpopo, where the area planted is also down substantially.
The expected harvest of 1.90 million tonnes is the lowest in five years.
The winter wheat plantings cover 506,000ha, down 6% y/y, and the lowest area in six years.
It is early in the season, and this is the first production estimate, with seven more to follow.
Still, the current wheat production estimate signals the wheat import requirements will remain significant, possibly at about 1.9 million tonnes.
Fortunately, there are ample global wheat supplies, and the prices remain relatively moderate.
The current global wheat price environment is beneficial for domestic wheat consumers.
However, the wheat import tariff typically reduces the potential gains for wheat consumers, while equally providing some level of support to domestic producers.
Aside from wheat, barley production prospects remain positive.
The area planted is down 7% y/y, at an estimated 100,000ha.
However, the yields are set to improve notably, despite the recent rains, the opposite to what we see with wheat.
Thus, 2024-25’s barley production is estimated at 415,000 tonnes, up 10% y/y.
If it materialises at the end of the season, this will be the largest barley harvest since 2020-21.
Moreover, 2024-25’s canola production is forecast at 265,000 tonnes.
This is the largest harvest on record, up 13% y/y.
The improvement is underpinned by the 18% y/y expansion in area planted to 154,000ha.
Meanwhile, the yields may decline due to excessive moisture in various regions of the Western Cape.
Also worth highlighting is SA’s 2024-25 oats production could increase 70% y/y to 69,000 tonnes.
This significant production results from a notable increase in the planted area, combined with positive yield prospects.
We see similar improvements in sweet lupins, where production is estimated at 18,000 tonnes, up by 15% y/y.
In essence, these first production estimates paint a mixed picture of SA’s winter crop prospects for the 2024-25 season.
However, it is early in the season, and a lot could change depending on the weather conditions in the coming months.
But the figures we have at this point provide some comfort about the size of the supplies.
Where production prospects are down notably, the large global wheat production will provide a much-needed cushion to domestic wheat processors and food companies.
The wheat import size, however, will be more precise in the coming months when we have some level of confidence about the potential final harvest.
Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA and a senior fellow at Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.
SA’s winter crop prospects mixed
Columnist
Image: 123RF/Ольга Бончук
