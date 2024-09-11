Extended All Blacks tour plan a winning concept

Plans to revive multi-match blockbuster old school-style tours between the Springboks and the All Backs is a concept that will be welcomed with open arms by supporters.
Though the final details have yet to be thrashed out, SA Rugby and New Zealand Rugby officials have evidently agreed to revive longs tours between the nations every four years, starting in 2026.
This move is long overdue and will quicken the pulses of rugby fans in both countries who crave showdowns between rugby’s greatest rivals.
Apart from a series of high-intensity showdowns, the mooted multi-match series will provide both countries with a significant cash injection from television rights, sponsorship and gate takings.
SA Rugby Union chief executive Rian Oberholzer says New Zealand and SA are planning bilateral tours, starting in 2026 when the All Blacks will visit SA for eight weeks.
Four Tests and clashes against the provincial franchises, to be dubbed “The Greatest Rivalry” are in the pipeline.
In an earlier era, lengthy tours were commonplace with capacity crowds attending matches throughout SA.
The 1970 All Blacks, led by Brian Lochore, played 24 matches in SA in a tour that lasted more than two months.
On that tour, the New Zealanders visited Gqeberha twice for matches against EP and the third Test against the Springboks at the old Boet Erasmus Stadium, which attracted 55,000 fans.
Matches were also played at far-flung destinations such as Bethlehem, Upington, Springs and Burgersdorp during the 1970 tour.
If the 2026 plans materialise, the All Blacks will play three Tests and matches against the United Rugby Championship sides the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers.
A clash against an SA A side comprising emerging players and a fourth Test match in a neutral venue, possibly at Twickenham, have also been mooted.
If Gqeberha fails to get the nod for a Test, it could be in line to host the SA A side at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
New Zealand would then host the Springboks four years later, in 2030, where a similar tour would be undertaken, involving matches against the Super Rugby teams.
The extended All Blacks tour plan is a winning concept that will boost rugby at all levels.
Image: Ashley Vlotman
