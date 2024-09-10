Reclamation of St George’s Park should be emulated elsewhere
A lot of good can be achieved when members of a community work together. The ongoing revival of St George’s Park is a testament to this.
To see the park transform from being a place overrun by thugs and vandals just over a year ago to one able to host a parkrun is a beautiful sight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.