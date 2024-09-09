Officials missing in action while thugs terrorise jobless

There is nothing people won’t do to earn a quick buck in SA these days. And though a lot of it can be put down to the country’s demoralising high unemployment rate, too much of it is the work of criminal syndicates.
Today we report on thugs extorting payment for a spot in the queue at the labour department from jobless folk hoping to secure their unemployment benefits.
“It is a dog-eat-dog world outside these offices with these people selling spots in the line for about R80 each,” one of the UIF hopefuls said.
The unscrupulous opportunists place rocks, bricks and bags in the queues and then demand payment for these spots.
Though the department says a security officer in its employ was linked to the illegal practice in October last year — with the matter being investigated by its anti-corruption unit and the disciplinary process still to unfold — this has not stopped the practice.
This points to there being others involved, either in cahoots with the official or running their own racket/s.
Is it a case of the jobless extorting the jobless or is it a well-organised crime racket?
This is something that needs to be investigated thoroughly and the perpetrators brought to book.
In the meantime, where is the protection for the people queuing outside the department’s offices?
Those standing in line have no jobs and consequently no money, so to be told to pay for a spot in the queue to ensure they get inside the building adds insult to injury.
The labour department is clearly aware that this is still happening yet appears to have done nothing to stop it.
There are questions crying out for answers.
How are the thugs able to place objects in line to mark spots without any officials noticing or doing anything about it?
Where are the security guards? If there are guards, how is this practice flourishing right under their noses?
Why is no official monitoring what is happening in the queue throughout the day?
The people standing in line are already in a desperate situation, and this is an added stress they should never have to face.
We urge the department to do something constructive to end the thuggery happening right outside its doors.
To sit back, arms folded, while the unemployed are exploited, is just not on.
At the very least, keep a beady eye on what’s happening in the queue.
