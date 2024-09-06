Nelson Mandela Bay teachers set the standard for others to follow
That two of the Eastern Cape’s top teachers come from schools in areas considered previously disadvantaged is an indication that these schools too, and so many others in similar circumstances, can achieve whatever they set themselves to.
This week we read about two Nelson Mandela Bay teachers — one from Schauderville in the northern areas and the other from a township school in Zwide — who beat all others around the province to be named the top in their categories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.