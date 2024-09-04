Delays could rob families of apartheid victim of the truth
There are hundreds of apartheid-era political killings in SA that remain either unsolved or the perpetrators have yet to pay for their crimes.
Some of the big cases of human rights abuses during the apartheid era that have not seen anyone brought to justice include the murders of Steve Biko, the Pebco Three — Sipho Hashe, Champion Galela, and Qaqawuli Godolozi — and the Cradock Four — Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkhonto...
