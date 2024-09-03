Stormers visit can trigger spin-offs for Nelson Mandela Bay
Gqeberha sports fans will have a rare opportunity to watch top-level professional rugby when the Cape Town based Stormers face French giants RC Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 7.
It will be the first time an Investec Champions Cup match has been played in the Metro and a huge crowd is expected to descend on the stadium...
