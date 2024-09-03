DA’s shameless hypocrisy on cadre deployment no surprise
In the months leading up to the May 2024 general election, the DA, at the time the biggest opposition party in SA, led a passionate fight against the ANC regarding cadre deployment.
The DA argued that the deployment of ANC comrades as senior government officials was not only the root cause of corruption in our country, but that it was unconstitutional. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.