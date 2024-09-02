Latest DA developments would have Suzman turning in her grave
DA leader John Steenhuisen attracts a truckful of criticism on social media, in parliament and in the press for his numerous gaffes (he referred to his ex-wife as “roadkill”) and his failure to grow the party in a meaningful way.
He has now shown that he more than deserves this criticism by appointing Roman Cabanac, a man who posts racist messages on social media and involves himself with anti-Semites, as chief of staff in his office at the ministry of agriculture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.