Opinion

Fight must be stepped up as gangs expand to smaller towns

02 September 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Gangs have long had a stronghold over Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas and its terrified residents.

However, while this shadow of violence spreads into small towns on the city’s outskirts, it is not too late to push back...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Citroën C3 Aircross
AI Transforming Africa Through Language

Most Read