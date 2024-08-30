Sigh, politics and prejudice still rules in SA
From now on almost every decision agriculture minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen makes is going to be measured by a fair-sized chunk of the voting population as the work of his new chief of staff at agriculture, Roman Cabanac, a polarising figure from the right, if not the far right, of our political spectrum.
I don’t know Cabanac, but I have watched his activity on social media, like many others of his persuasion, with a low-grade despair. I would normally quote some of his writings in an article like this but it’s impossible now. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.