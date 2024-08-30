Let’s all pitch in and help our struggling schools
Every so often we come across people who make us want to jump up and do good for others.
Consider the suppliers, builders and plumbers who banded together to renovate the dilapidated bathrooms of a 117-year-old Kariega school after the facilities were deemed a health and safety hazard...
