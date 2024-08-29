Stupefying inaction worsens city’s sick leave headache
It is shocking that a metropolitan municipality with an R18bn budget still relies on a manual process to approve sick leave, requiring forms to be filled out by hand, then approved and later captured by its human resources department.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has 8,206 workers, including temporary staff, and 6,490 submitted medical certificates from July 1 2019 to June 30 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.