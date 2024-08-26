Extortion rot must be rooted out of our schools

No-one is immune from extortion in SA. From township spaza shops, hairdressers and taverns to schools, telecoms workers, medical professionals and, most disturbingly, even the disabled, any person or business is a target for the mushrooming gangs of extortionists.
And now children appear to be emulating the antics of these criminals, with older pupils in primary schools putting the squeeze on those in the lower grades.
In one school in KwaNobuhle, protection fees are being demanded from pupils as young six, turning what should have been the start of an exciting learning journey into a nightmare they are desperate to escape.
These frightened little ones no longer want to go school, begging to stay home, with some even voicing thoughts of self-harm.
The school criminal wannabes are apparently demanding that pupils in the foundation phase pay them R1 or R2 daily. They bring bullet cartridges to school to intimidate their little victims.
If the children don’t pay up, they are bullied, both physically and mentally, throughout the day.
Most of the little victims come from poor homes and simply don’t have the money to pay, putting them in an untenable situation.
Their worried parents, community members and teachers have been meeting to try to address the problem.
They have also had discussions with the parents of some of the alleged perpetrators.
Though four of the alleged culprits were suspended at the start of the year, they were undeterred by the punishment and regarded the disciplinary measure as a big joke, according to the teachers.
Community leader the Rev Tamsanqa Joseph Nkevu, who has been leading meetings on the issue at the school, said last week: “Education is important, and these young children are suffering from severe abuse.
“Their little bodies can’t handle it any more ... this is a frightening trend that needs to be stopped immediately.”
That little children are being terrorised at school is beyond heartbreaking.
This is a societal problem that needs to be addressed immediately, and jointly, by the police, education department, schools, parents and the community.
Parents, especially, have a large part to play. Discipline should start at home.
That children are being robbed of the desire to go to school to learn and forge a pathway out of poverty, is a crime of epic proportions and must be addressed urgently.
Extortion rot must be rooted out of our schools
