Read our heroes’ stories — they are truly inspirational

Every year, The Herald honours the unsung heroes among us — exceptional residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding regions who have risen above the challenges to selflessly serve and tangibly contribute to the upliftment of their communities.
Considered one of the most prestigious awards and community social investment initiatives in the city, The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year Awards is entering its 33rd year of celebrating our heroes.
These heroes have played their part in uplifting communities — often in stressful circumstances amid soaring living costs, high unemployment, rampant crime and a year of electricity challenges — just some of the hurdles South Africans have had to contend with every day.
These awards are geared at celebrating good in the community.
The awards highlight stories of hope and pockets of good in our city, which serve as an inspiration to all. It also shines a spotlight on the many people who are doing phenomenal things and doing so selflessly.
Though the gala event to celebrate the category winners is only being held in September, we already have the chance to get to know them through a series of articles in The Herald highlighting the good they do.
From sports category winner Mawethu Plaatjies, who is on a mission to popularise chess at township schools to the sterling efforts of education winner Nokuthula Tsotsobe, these stories lift people’s spirits and perhaps even inspire them to find ways to help others too.
So we implore you to read the stories, which are available on www.heraldlive.co.za.
In a world in which news headlines are often dominated by crime, tragedy and crisis, happy news — positive stories about acts of kindness, uplifting human-interest pieces and articles about community successes — have a profoundly positive impact on individuals and society.
They reminds us that, despite the challenges, there is so much to celebrate and be hopeful about.
Our hope is that these inspirational news stories play a role in cultivating a more positive, proactive and compassionate society.
