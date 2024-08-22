Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s unfair stance on water tariffs cannot go unchallenged
When Nelson Mandela Bay was in the midst of a crippling drought, the council adopted punitive tariffs in the hope of deterring residents from wasting water and, ultimately, reducing usage. It was necessary at the time.
The metro is seemingly out of the woods (for now) with recent rains and dam levels having dramatically improved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.