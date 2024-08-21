Any new Nelson Mandela Bay political deal must put needs of people first
The political landscape of Nelson Mandela Bay is on the brink of a significant shift.
The two biggest parties in the city finally look ready to sit down and talk about a partnership to govern...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.