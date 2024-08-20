SA’s sport stars riding crest of wave
SA sport is riding the crest of a surging wave thanks to brilliant successes achieved by UFC middleweight hero Dricus du Plessis, the world champion rugby Springboks and a resurgent Proteas cricket side.
It was cause for a double celebration for SA sports fanatics in Perth when the Springboks and Du Plessis reigned supreme on Australian soil...
