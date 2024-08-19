Hope for Nelson Mandela Bay as more cops roped in to tackle crime
Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay were given a sliver of hope on Friday when it was announced that 301 police officers were deployed to the city, and an additional 300 security officers may be added, to help tackle the city's untenable crime problem.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also revealed that police Captain Keshi Mabunda, the renowned Gauteng-based officer who made headlines for solving the high-profile insurance fraud case involving convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu, had been assigned to the city to dive deep into the insurance killings that have been plaguing the city. ..
