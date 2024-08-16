Opinion

Better to leave crime fighting to law enforcement experts

16 August 2024
Editorial Comment
None

A Nelson Mandela Bay resident has been hailed a hero this week after he shot at home invaders, wounding two.

The 73-year-old man walked away unscathed while the two would-be thieves were hospitalised after an incident at a property the elderly man owns in Richmond Hill on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death | REUTERS
Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party

Most Read