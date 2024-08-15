Mistreatment of children cannot be tolerated
It is often said that teachers are second parents to the pupils they teach; they are the eyes and ears in the absence of parents who have a profound impact on the their outlook towards school. “A teacher can either make or break you”, is another expression often used, which rings true.
So many teachers give of themselves every single day to make a positive difference in the lives of young people — we see evidence of this daily...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.