Inspirational Woodridge College head girl deserves our gratitude

Anyone who has followed the road taken by Woodridge matric pupil Khazimla Adam, particularly over the past year or so, cannot fail to have been inspired by her journey and the difference she has made in the lives of so many.
Even as her stint as Junior City Council mayor came to an end on Tuesday, she pleaded for more recreational facilities for the Bay’s youngsters to keep them off the streets and out of trouble.
She also wants the metro to invest in skills development establishments for pupils who are not academically inclined to learn skills such as woodwork.
The Woodridge College head girl has been a busy bee and how she has managed to find time for her studies in between all her other activities is beyond astonishing.
Besides her junior mayor role, she was elected Human Rights Commission Children’s Rights’ ambassador for the Eastern Cape and was the national youth parliament speaker for 2023/2024.
Last year, she won The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year civil society category award in recognition of her efforts, which included raising money for a wheelchair for a primary school double amputee who used to move on her knees between classes, and arranging assistance for children after a fire destroyed all their belongings.
Khazimla has also fought relentlessly against illegal dumping and is passionate about fighting for legislative amendments to tackle the scourge of cyberbullying.
On finding a balance between all these demands and her school studies, the young Despatch resident, whose community work started at the age of seven, says her father taught her that anything of value comes at a cost, but that planning and time management are crucial.
“If I fail to plan then I would be planning to fail,” she said previously.
On what had inspired her, Khazimla said her mother used to take her and her siblings to Volkswagen SA’s Show of Hands events doing various acts of charity in the Bay.
“Giving back has always been in the culture of my family and my parents nurtured that into us and it now has deep roots within us.”
We salute this amazing youngster as well as her parents who instilled the spirit of ubuntu in her and have supported and encouraged her in all her efforts.
May her light continue to shine bright and inspire other youngsters to follow in her footsteps.
