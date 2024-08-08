Opinion

Dysfunctional fleet management division needs urgent overhaul

Premium
08 August 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Appointing unqualified officials to senior positions is a recipe for disaster.

More so for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management division, which resembles a car wreck left to rust...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read