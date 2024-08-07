Calling for a new generation of leaders

We are living in a world of rapid change and uncertainty — faced with unprecedented technological advances, deepening social and economic divides, political instability, and the impacts of climate change manifesting.
We look to leaders for answers and certainty, and more often than not, return empty-handed.
There is a leadership vacuum. A crisis that cuts across all spheres of society.
There are too many people occupying positions of leadership who are doing the same things people in their positions have always done, expecting to get the same results as they always have.
But the world has changed, and it won’t stop changing.
There are too many leaders who seem to think that by holding a workshop or an indaba that they have done something. Talk shops don’t get work done or achieve change — action does.
It is not only poor performance, lack of service delivery and deepening inequality and division that happen in this leadership vacuum.
The vacuum is what allows corruption and abuse to thrive.
When people in leadership positions turn a blind eye to, or willingly participate in, bribery, extortion, fraud, tender irregularities, abuse of the vulnerable — or fail to take decisive action to bring those responsible to book — they are not fit to be called leaders.
It is commonly said, and it is true, that we need a new “breed” of leadership.
We need leadership with integrity, leadership that unites people and promotes collaboration to solve the myriad problems we face, rather than sowing further divisions in pursuit of narrow interests.
These need to be servant leaders who put the best interests of others before their own.
In a changing, uncertain, diverse environment, we need leaders who listen more and act with empathy; who want to understand people and their issues and needs, in all their diversity.
The leaders of today need to have an open mind and willingness to learn from others, including their subordinates, rather than the all-knowing approach we expected in the leaders of old.
Leaders who take accountability and responsibility, rather than blame-seeking.
Leaders today need to operate with a growth mindset, looking for opportunities and solutions, seeing change and challenges as positive.
Leaders who are able to empower others to unleash their own potential, rather than simply managing performance.
Leaders unify. They seek out common purpose, what unites rather than divides people, and foster collaboration with those that share the vision, knowing each person or stakeholder brings their own strengths towards unified action.
Most importantly, leaders seek solutions rather than focusing on problems. They don’t just talk, they take action and drive the solutions.
Leadership is not only about how individuals behave, but organisations too can play either a leadership or a sideline role, they can be solution- and action-driven, or they can merely point out problems and expect “someone” in authority to fix them.
A great example for me of organisational leadership in the Bay, and the reason I chose to get actively involved with the organisation, is the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
Over the past three years, the Chamber has radically shifted from an organisation that primarily saw lobbying and advocacy as the means to fulfil its role as the voice of business, to one now focused on getting actively involved in solving the problems facing this metro.
Meetings still happen, and letters still get written to raise issues of concern to business, but the focus has shifted from raising issues to proposing solutions and a means of working together to achieve them.
In the process, we have seen a remarkable unifying of the local business community, of willingness to roll up sleeves and share resources, expertise and time, and get things done to improve our local enabling environment.
The Chamber has stepped up and stepped in where there are vacuums of resources and action, and driven solutions.
The organisation has shown the leadership traits outlined above — willingness to listen, to learn and to collaborate with any and all role players that share the vision of a better Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Chamber has played a unifying role, shifted from blame-seeking to solution-seeking, and seeks to enable others to unleash their potential.
The idea is not to do local government’s job for them, but to enable the unlocking of resources and grow capacity.
In fact, we want all spheres of government to succeed and deliver services to its constituents.
And we are seeing results — electricity infrastructure is improving with unscheduled outages being addressed geographic cluster by cluster, while the efficiency rate of the sanitation/sewage system has improved from 15% to more than 80%.
Through the actions of geographic clusters across the metro, business people are proactively getting involved in taking action to drive the positive change which they want to see in the environment around them.
The Chamber’s Bay of Opportunity campaign, to highlight and harness the untapped potential of the metro, is gaining momentum and positive response across the spectrum.
Things are happening for the good and I dare to say there is hope and optimism in the air.
In a vacuum of leadership, the answer is not to wait for “someone” to take the lead and make a difference — we need to step away from the sidelines, get into the arena, and do it ourselves.
Siyolo Dick is president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber
Calling for a new generation of leaders
Image: SUPPLIED
