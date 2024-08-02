Kariega gets lion’s share of MBDA capital budget

Since its establishment in 2003, the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s mandate expanded from its original focus area, which was Port Elizabeth and the central business district.
In 2011, the entity ventured into Uitenhage, now Kariega, first with urban management including informal trader regulation, top-up cleansing and CBD security.
Subsequently, the revamp of Uitenhage’s Market Square commenced and concluded in 2013.
Kariega is one of many towns that have made a significant contribution in the struggle for democracy in SA.
One of the iconic symbols of this struggle history is the Langa Memorial, which commemorates events that took place in March 1985.
Leading up to the Langa Massacre, tensions between the African population in Uitenhage’s townships and the government of the day had reached boiling point.
On March 21 1985, police fired at a crowd in an attempt to disperse it.
The shooting left 35 people dead and 27 wounded. Of the 35 deceased, 29 were buried in a mass grave in the KwaNobuhle Cemetery and the families of the other six opted for private burials.
Kariega is also a significant economic contributor to the regional economy of the Bay through its vast network of automotive players led by Volkswagen Group Africa.
The town’s significance and contribution punches above its weight as it makes up only 10% of the metro’s population.
In 2016, the city council resolved to expand the role of the MBDA in Kariega, this time, to manage the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre, previously under the Uitenhage Despatch Development Initiative, and to find ways to unlock other development opportunities within that precinct.
The science centre provides a crucial service in the STEMI education space, with more than 100 programmes delivered at the centre in the previous financial year.
Many of the schools are in impoverished communities and lack the tools and means.
In 2021, the MBDA and the municipality took the engagement further by agreeing to co-develop a Kariega CBD precinct plan that would see several catalytic programmes unfold.
In this financial year from July 1, the MBDA has set aside more than R40m towards the completion of the Uitenhage Railway Sheds, a facility adjacent to the Nelson Mandela Bay Science Centre.
This allocation represents nearly 50% of the MBDA’s capital budget, with a target of June 2025 for completion.
The allocation demonstrates the seriousness of the entity in stimulating public sector investment in Kariega, with the expectation of crowding in private sector investment.
This formula is similar to the work we have done with the Tramways development, an identical project to the sheds, which has seen the private property sector investment follow suit in the Baakens.
Once complete, the upgraded Kariega Railway Sheds facility will feature a Small Business Incubation and Business Park as well as flexible shared workspaces designed to support SMMEs and start-ups.
The revamped facility will also include the installation of high-speed wi-fi to provide for the tenants, a cafe, conferencing and exhibition space with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment that will also act as a satellite hub for the film industry, including a dedicated area for film production and editing suites.
With several automakers located in the region, this facility is bound to provide for capacity without crossing into Gqeberha and freeing up capacity in the Bay.
Our team in Kariega undertook a desktop study to identify potential opportunities for further development.
The study has identified several catalytic developments that will receive attention from our project planning and preparation team to determine their viability.
The first of these projects to go through the pre-feasibility phase is the old Springs Resort, an asset owned by the shareholder, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The Water Park, which can be modelled around the Sun City Valley of Waves, would potentially feature accommodation and dining facilities, a wave pool, water slides and a learn-to-swim pool for children.
To attract more high-value visitors, we believe a wellness and recreation offering such as a spa linked to environmental education and conservation tours would provide a touch and feel experience that many visitors would want.
Second on the priority list for pre-feasibility is the upgrade of the Willow dam and Magennis Park, including revamping the designated braai zones, refreshing picnic tables and benches and installing quality shade structures.
Also important as an attraction is to rehabilitate the dam to a pristine state and curate outdoor exhibitions in collaboration with local artists showcasing sculptures and installations throughout the park.
Turning these initiatives into reality will be hard work, requiring resources to plan efficiently, and that is why grants such as the PPPSG are crucial.
In June, partnering with the municipality, we submitted a business plan proposal to the National Treasury for planning funding.
Our fundraising strategy is now complete with an implementation plan, and we are confident that an investment fund will be set up by the end of the financial year.
All the above will not be possible without the critical participation of all stakeholders, council, business, ward councillors and the people of Kariega.
We know we can deliver on these, the MBDA way.
• Anele Qaba, MBDA chief executive
