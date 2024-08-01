Sentence in Sigam case disappointing
The sentencing of Amahle Sigam, who kidnapped an infant and raised him for seven months, has left many people confused, frustrated and disappointed.
Despite pleading guilty to charges of kidnapping and robbery, Sigam received a suspended sentence, correctional supervision and community service. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.