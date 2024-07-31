Opinion

Elephants bring hope despite loss in final

31 July 2024
Editorial Comment
Though they narrowly failed in their mission to bring the coveted Carling Currie Cup First Division trophy home to Gqeberha, EP’s Elephants can hold their heads high.

Edged by a powerful Boland on a tries-scored rule after the teams ended level at 27-27 after extra-time in Wellington on Saturday, EP can look back on a satisfying campaign...

