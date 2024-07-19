Early elections can end EP Rugby strife
EP Rugby clubs have important decisions to make on July 27 when they gather for a special general meeting which could bring to an end months of infighting among executive members.
Acting president George Malgas, reinstated to the top job after a high court order in June, has written to clubs informing them of the key meeting where emotions between rival factions will run high...
