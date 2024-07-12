Opinion Editors Choice
Success stokes old ambition as Eskom begins to dream again
Caution is in order though, as it is precisely because the utility has run out of grid that private sector renewable energy projects have stalled
By now we can definitively say SA’s electricity crisis is over. Probably. If you can do 100 days without load-shedding then you can do 1,000 days. Eskom today has done very well to fix what it so comprehensively broke yesterday.
Success wasn’t always guaranteed though, and the magic ingredient has been leadership. I wrote when he became chair in November last year that Mteto Nyati was the real deal, and he is. ..
