Schools caught between a rock and a hard place

An absolute disgrace. That is the only way to describe the situation at some Nelson Mandela Bay schools where the schools would rather spend their maintenance budget to address the severe staff shortages.
The pupil-staff ratio at Alfonso Arries Primary in Bethelsdorp, for instance, had one department-appointed teacher for 210 grade Rs.
Using some of the money from the maintenance budget, they managed to hire an additional two teachers — still a far cry from ideal.
The result?
Appalling conditions in which no pupil should have to learn and no teacher should have to teach.
Visiting the schools this week, a cold start to the third term, a team from The Herald found that, at some, the grass was unkempt, bathrooms lacked basins, paint peeled from the walls and the children had to learn in the dark as there was no electricity.
Making matters worse, there was also a lack of water.
Broken windows resulted in pupils shivering in the cold.
At Greenville Primary in Bethelsdorp, 12 classrooms were deemed unusable and stood vacant.
Not a single classroom at the school had an unbroken window, while rubbish littered the school grounds and there was a foul smell in the air.
Snakes were spotted in the schoolyard.
And these are just two schools.
Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware that some schools were not using their maintenance budgets for the intended purpose.
“We understand the importance of proper maintenance in providing quality education to our pupils,” Mtima said.
“That’s why we allocate funds specifically for school upgrades and repairs.
“While unforeseen circumstances can arise, responsibly managing the budget ensures resources are available for essential repairs when needed.
“We work closely with schools to ensure they have the guidance and support to utilise these funds effectively.”
But clearly more needs to be done to ensure this situation is arrested.
We cannot have a situation where schools are being forced to use funds intended for maintenance to employ teachers — to the detriment of school infrastructure.
It is crucial that the department ensure schools have adequate funding and support so we can ensure quality education in a safe learning environment — for all.
Schools caught between a rock and a hard place
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
