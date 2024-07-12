MBDA playing its part in creating safer CBDs

In May 2023, the MBDA board approved an aggressive three-prong, five-year strategic plan to refocus the MBDA, and central to it is to reclaim the inner cities of Gqeberha and Kariega.
The first prong of the strategy is area-based management, known at the agency as Total Precinct Management (TPM).
The concept aims to follow an end-to-end approach in dealing with precincts from both a social and economic perspective, with the foundation being built on partnerships with key role players in each precinct.
Section 76 of the Municipal Systems Act 32 of 2000 provides that a municipality may provide a municipal service in its area or a part of its area through (76.b) an external mechanism by entering into a service delivery agreement with (76.b.i) a municipal entity.
Such delegation is for specific functions in pursuit of service delivery.
The MBDA, through its Service Delivery Agreement (SDA) with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is delegated to perform certain functions in pursuit of urban regeneration and economic development in designated areas.
Section 7.1.3 of the MBDA-NMBM SDA defines in detail the services expected of the MBDA.
The entity is to help with the provision of security services in areas designated for development.
It is this contractual provision that has enabled the MBDA to pioneer a renewed area-based management approach that includes a multifaceted security service comprising boots on the ground, sophisticated camera surveillance, and patrols as a crime deterrence strategy.
Even though the programme rollout is just beginning, the new approach is already bearing fruits.
Through our foot patrols, comprising 44 guards, in the priority precincts, mandate sites, and buildings, five guards are deployed in Govan Mbeki and Steve Biko streets, two guards patrol the Kariega CBD town square, while two guards oversee the stadium precinct in addition to the stadium security contingent.
Another 35 guards are at other sites — including Telkom Park and Kings Beach.
More recently, an alleged drug dealer was arrested in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
In a separate incident, MBDA security guards stopped and prevented vandalism of municipal infrastructure on the perimeter of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium precinct.
Though our partners already provide patrol vehicles in the precincts, the MBDA is at an advanced stage towards contributing an additional dedicated patrol vehicle to support the ground deployments.
Since the deployment of our Expanded Public Works Programme-format cleaning programme for Gqeberha’s CBD, which was launched in May, we have received reports from tourism operators and business owners complimenting the visible security and improving state of cleanliness in the area.
From a technology perspective, we have secured high-quality surveillance equipment, which is being installed.
Once operational, the additional cameras will boost coverage of existing number plate recognition and high-definition cameras already operational by our partners in Central.
The technology will be linked to an existing South African Intruder Detection Services Association-accredited control room operated by our partners via a network of high-speed fibre installations.
The association’s members include service providers of security systems, ranging from basic alarms to sophisticated electronic intruder detection systems and CCTV, and incorpores signal monitoring as well as the provision of armed reaction services.
The Saidsa-approved control rooms have data integrity which can be used for prosecution by the National Prosecution Authority, thus we are pleased to have secured partners with such facilities.
Getting back to basics, the principles of urban renewal and precinct management are quite simple — keep it clean and safe and civil society and stakeholders will play their part.
When the MBDA made a conscious decision to take over the top-up cleaning service and bring it in-house, it was determined to not only create employment opportunities, but to take charge of the quality-of-service provision.
In the past, the MBDA would appoint a service provider to manage the service, but we learnt hard lessons not to be repeated.
The city centres are improving in cleanliness and security as an additional layer towards achieving our goal of managing clean, safe and habitable inner cities on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
The installation of fibre lines to support the security camera installations is at 90%, so very soon we will be inviting stakeholders to the unveiling of the facility at our Tramways premises to demonstrate its capabilities; in doing so, send a signal to all criminal elements and would-be criminals in our precincts that their days are numbered.
The rising level of crime in our city is alarming — if not a crisis — and we are mindful of the negative impact crime has on the attractiveness of a city for investment, tourism and hospitality.
The MBDA is determined to play its part in contributing to safer CBDs.
At the end of the day, we will only know that these efforts and those of our partners are working when we all feel safe in our CBDs.
The day young students are free to commute to places of learning without the fear of robbery, or citizens heading to places of work without fear of intimidation, then we will know this works.
MBDA chief executive officer Anele Qaba
