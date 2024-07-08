Urgent action needed on relocation of science lab
The alarm was sounded 15 years ago that it was a health and safety hazard having the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s scientific services laboratory in the same building as the majority of its administration workforce.
Two years later, in 2011, a legal compliance report highlighted substantial structural, ventilation and electrical risks endangering human safety...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.