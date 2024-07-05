Opinion

WEATHER GURU | Where will I find that Winter Wonderland?

Premium
By Weather Guru - 05 July 2024

Virtually everybody I encounter has just come out of the grips of flu/sinus or has just started developing the symptoms.

That is not unusual as winter is flu season. I have been hit particularly hard this year and have to admit that is probably due to me getting older...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read