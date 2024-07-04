More must be done to ensure security at clinics
How many more clinics, ambulances and doctors’ surgeries have to be robbed before decisive action is taken to stem the criminal crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay?
Frustrated Joe Slovo residents marched to the health department’s district offices on Tuesday to deliver a memorandum of demands, saying they are tired of being robbed while merely trying to access healthcare services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.