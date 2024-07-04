Opinion

More must be done to ensure security at clinics

04 July 2024
Editorial Comment
None

How many more clinics, ambulances and doctors’ surgeries have to be robbed before decisive action is taken to stem the criminal crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay?

Frustrated Joe Slovo residents marched to the health department’s district offices on Tuesday to deliver a memorandum of demands, saying they are tired of being robbed while merely trying to access healthcare services...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read