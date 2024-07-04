Doubtful new cabinet has the skills and capabilities to deliver on its mandate
If you want to know how a sausage is made, as the saying goes, don’t ask. It is messy and sickening as ground meat and stuffing, sometimes from dubious sources, are mashed together and pressed inside a skin casing made from intestines.
I speak, of course, of the new government of national unity (GNU) cabinet whose white and black stuffing has actually expanded the size of the senior executive simply to make space for potentially grumpy members of the ruling party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.