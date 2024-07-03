Drought caused damage, but consumers need not fret
SA’s agricultural sector has various institutions, organisations and committees that all play specific roles in supporting the sector’s growth and sustainability.
One of the vital committees housed at the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development is the crop estimates committee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.