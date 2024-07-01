Hear people’s cries and tackle gun violence head-on
The cold-blooded murder of the nine months’ pregnant woman, who was said by her parents to have witnessed a shooting as she stood at a window of their house in Helenvale, highlighted the tenuousness of life in the gang-plagued area.
The shocked young mother-to-be backed away when the shots were fired but the alleged shooters, realising that they had been seen, went after her inside the house and callously pulled the trigger again, this time with the gun aimed directly at her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.