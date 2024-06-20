Metro must engage with residents on both sides in Malabar housing standoff

A tangle of tension and broken promises is unfolding in the Malabar Extension 6 township where residents have invaded sites to protect what they see as theirs.
It has the potential to ignite a firestorm of trouble for the municipality, which wants to move residents from a floodplain area to the new development.
The only problem is that they are not living in the ward, with the Malabar residents erecting temporary wooden structures which the municipality has threatened to demolish.
A month ago an attempt to remove the structures led to a heated confrontation and police had to be called in.
The Malabar Extension 6 Township Phase Two development began in 2023, featuring plans for more than 400 homes and provisions for a church and a park.
The municipality installed sanitation infrastructure and roads, but no houses have been built.
Tensions arose after meetings held with ward 10 councillor Lenny Moodley and his committee in February.
In April, residents submitted a petition, saying they had fought for the development.
According to Moodley, more than 350 people are on the Malabar housing list, with some waiting almost 30 years.
Human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana had a different figure.
He said only 180 people from Malabar were on the beneficiaries list for phase two.
They were informed by human settlements officials that 19 families from outside Malabar would be brought in and temporary housing would be built on sites.
However, residents have a right to understand the criteria for selecting beneficiaries and to expect a fair process.
Mafana’s promise of consultative meetings is a step in the right direction.
But this must be followed by tangible actions.
This standoff highlights a deeper issue: the failure of the government to provide adequate housing and basic services.
We urge the metro’s human settlements department to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the residents from both camps.
Metro must engage with residents on both sides in Malabar housing standoff
Image: WERNER HILLS
