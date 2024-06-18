Youth of 2024 should align themselves with rebuilding for future generations

Before the recent, highly contested national elections, there was a popular mantra among the youth on social media, that “2024 will be our 1994”.
Social media had become an outlet for debate for many young South Africans who had grown disconnected from the politics of the country.
The 1994 elections were a turning point in the country’s history.
The transition from apartheid to democracy symbolised reconciliation and nation-building.
Thirty years on, SA finds itself having to rebuild once more, and the youth of 2024 cannot divorce themselves from the process of rebuilding.
Youth Day is one of 12 official public holidays in SA’s calendar year. It is one of the more cherished national holidays; often reflected in the annual, visually striking imagery of civilians, including adults, clad in school attire.
Such displays serve as remembrance of the historical 1976 Soweto Uprising, on June 16, where the youth of the time peacefully demonstrated against the apartheid regime, and its introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.
Apartheid police retaliated with force, opening fire, killing more than 170 black people, including 12-year-old Hector Peterson, whose lifeless body has become the poster image for the day.
A day that previously marked national sorrow would later be ingrained in the hearts and minds of South Africans, as a reminder of the vigour possessed by the youth of SA.
Today, I wonder where the youth of 1976 are, and what their place is in the current SA.
A generation comprising so many, who fought valiantly against oppression, seem to have betrayed the cause which many others died for.
Iconic anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani cautioned in 1992: “What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists who drive around in Mercedes-Benzes and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and to gather riches.”
This quote from Hani aptly captures the SA reality in 2024 which is characterised by exaggerated disparities between the haves and the have nots.
The Gini coefficient, which measures inequality from a scale of 0-1, with a higher number indicating greater inequality, shows that SA scored 0.63 in 2024, making it one of the most unequal countries in the world.
The adverse effect of such disparities then manifests in 2024’s youth, whose main contention is the staggering high levels of unemployment.
According to Stats SA, 32.9% of South Africans were unemployed in the first quarter.
Worsening this statistic is the ever-rising figure of 45,5% of young South Africans who are without work.
Many unemployed individuals have an education level of matric and below, but graduates still make up 10% of this youth unemployment statistic.
However, Stats SA notes that a person’s chances of getting and keeping a job are greatly influenced by their level of education. Nevertheless, the number of young people not in employment, education, or training (NEETS) remains alarmingly high.
The Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit’s profile on NEETs in SA, finds that a large proportion of unemployed NEETs are new entrants into the labour market, and many of them have been looking for work for extended periods without success.
Additionally, extended periods of disconnect from the labour market and education or training opportunities increases young people’s risk of remaining trapped in income poverty and of suffering mental ill-health.
Addressing youth unemployment is a national imperative, not only to advance the economy, but for societal morale and social cohesion. The government, private sector and civil society are key to achieving this objective.
The youth, however, have not been passive despite these challenges, as evidenced by the proliferation of entrepreneurial activities in the gig economy, and those who leverage the growing influence of social media as a means of growing their businesses.
Youth activity is also evident in the phenomenon of posting one’s CV on social media, with the hopes of the post reaching a prospective employer, an indicator which shows the youth’s willingness and determination to work.
However, today’s youth have seemingly become resigned to temporary jobs to survive.
These temporary jobs, then, end up being a permanent feature, with youth in these positions not having critical benefits like medical aid and a pension fund, further disadvantaging them.
This, with broader national issues such as load-shedding, high levels of crime, inflation and an economy that is moving at a lumbering pace, paints a bleak picture for many young South Africans.
They showcased their discontent with the former government led by the ANC, by casting their votes in the national elections.
According to chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, there has been an increase in the rate of representation by people aged 18-39, an age band which accounted for 42% or 11.7-million voters in the voters’ roll.
The status quo long enjoyed by the ANC ruling class has dropped below 50%, losing its outright majority and having to set up a government of national unity.
Yet the consequence of a coalition government is angst about the direction of the country — which will inevitably affect the youth most.
The youth of 2024 ought to align themselves with this period of rebuilding, particularly for future generations, as did the youth of 1976, who lay down their lives for the freedom we now enjoy.
Kuyanda Kala is a media studies honours graduate, based at the communication and marketing department at Nelson Mandela University. He writes in his personal capacity.
HeraldLIVE
Youth of 2024 should align themselves with rebuilding for future generations
Image: SUPPLIED
Before the recent, highly contested national elections, there was a popular mantra among the youth on social media, that “2024 will be our 1994”.
Social media had become an outlet for debate for many young South Africans who had grown disconnected from the politics of the country.
The 1994 elections were a turning point in the country’s history.
The transition from apartheid to democracy symbolised reconciliation and nation-building.
Thirty years on, SA finds itself having to rebuild once more, and the youth of 2024 cannot divorce themselves from the process of rebuilding.
Youth Day is one of 12 official public holidays in SA’s calendar year. It is one of the more cherished national holidays; often reflected in the annual, visually striking imagery of civilians, including adults, clad in school attire.
Such displays serve as remembrance of the historical 1976 Soweto Uprising, on June 16, where the youth of the time peacefully demonstrated against the apartheid regime, and its introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.
Apartheid police retaliated with force, opening fire, killing more than 170 black people, including 12-year-old Hector Peterson, whose lifeless body has become the poster image for the day.
A day that previously marked national sorrow would later be ingrained in the hearts and minds of South Africans, as a reminder of the vigour possessed by the youth of SA.
Today, I wonder where the youth of 1976 are, and what their place is in the current SA.
A generation comprising so many, who fought valiantly against oppression, seem to have betrayed the cause which many others died for.
Iconic anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani cautioned in 1992: “What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists who drive around in Mercedes-Benzes and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and to gather riches.”
This quote from Hani aptly captures the SA reality in 2024 which is characterised by exaggerated disparities between the haves and the have nots.
The Gini coefficient, which measures inequality from a scale of 0-1, with a higher number indicating greater inequality, shows that SA scored 0.63 in 2024, making it one of the most unequal countries in the world.
The adverse effect of such disparities then manifests in 2024’s youth, whose main contention is the staggering high levels of unemployment.
According to Stats SA, 32.9% of South Africans were unemployed in the first quarter.
Worsening this statistic is the ever-rising figure of 45,5% of young South Africans who are without work.
Many unemployed individuals have an education level of matric and below, but graduates still make up 10% of this youth unemployment statistic.
However, Stats SA notes that a person’s chances of getting and keeping a job are greatly influenced by their level of education. Nevertheless, the number of young people not in employment, education, or training (NEETS) remains alarmingly high.
The Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit’s profile on NEETs in SA, finds that a large proportion of unemployed NEETs are new entrants into the labour market, and many of them have been looking for work for extended periods without success.
Additionally, extended periods of disconnect from the labour market and education or training opportunities increases young people’s risk of remaining trapped in income poverty and of suffering mental ill-health.
Addressing youth unemployment is a national imperative, not only to advance the economy, but for societal morale and social cohesion. The government, private sector and civil society are key to achieving this objective.
The youth, however, have not been passive despite these challenges, as evidenced by the proliferation of entrepreneurial activities in the gig economy, and those who leverage the growing influence of social media as a means of growing their businesses.
Youth activity is also evident in the phenomenon of posting one’s CV on social media, with the hopes of the post reaching a prospective employer, an indicator which shows the youth’s willingness and determination to work.
However, today’s youth have seemingly become resigned to temporary jobs to survive.
These temporary jobs, then, end up being a permanent feature, with youth in these positions not having critical benefits like medical aid and a pension fund, further disadvantaging them.
This, with broader national issues such as load-shedding, high levels of crime, inflation and an economy that is moving at a lumbering pace, paints a bleak picture for many young South Africans.
They showcased their discontent with the former government led by the ANC, by casting their votes in the national elections.
According to chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, there has been an increase in the rate of representation by people aged 18-39, an age band which accounted for 42% or 11.7-million voters in the voters’ roll.
The status quo long enjoyed by the ANC ruling class has dropped below 50%, losing its outright majority and having to set up a government of national unity.
Yet the consequence of a coalition government is angst about the direction of the country — which will inevitably affect the youth most.
The youth of 2024 ought to align themselves with this period of rebuilding, particularly for future generations, as did the youth of 1976, who lay down their lives for the freedom we now enjoy.
Kuyanda Kala is a media studies honours graduate, based at the communication and marketing department at Nelson Mandela University. He writes in his personal capacity.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion