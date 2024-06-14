Opinion

Assessing the impact of SA’s biggest arts festival as it turns 50

By Jen Snowball - 14 June 2024

The National Arts Festival (NAF) was established in 1974 in Grahamstown (now Makhanda). Each year, in midwinter, the rural town transforms into a hive of theatres, galleries, markets and eating spots.

SA’s longest running festival has lived through and reflected a turbulent history — from the height of the racist apartheid system and the advent of democracy to life today in what remains a deeply unequal society...

