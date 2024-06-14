Assessing the impact of SA’s biggest arts festival as it turns 50
The National Arts Festival (NAF) was established in 1974 in Grahamstown (now Makhanda). Each year, in midwinter, the rural town transforms into a hive of theatres, galleries, markets and eating spots.
SA’s longest running festival has lived through and reflected a turbulent history — from the height of the racist apartheid system and the advent of democracy to life today in what remains a deeply unequal society...
