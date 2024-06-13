Markman roads crisis needs to be addressed
The dramatic scene where business owners took matters into their own hands and forced open a cul-de-sac on Tuesday to create a second entrance near Neptune Road is a stark testament to the desperation and frustration which has been building for far too long.
While we do not condone the action of the Markman Business Forum, we understand the necessity that drove them to this point where they felt compelled to act...
