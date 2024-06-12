Little Lindokuhle failed by those around her
Every patron who was at a Bedford tavern on Thursday night failed little Lindokuhle Bakawuli.
The three-year-old, who was butchered and her tiny body discarded on the side of a road, had been at a tavern with her mother and two-month-old sibling when she was taken away from the establishment, allegedly by her uncle...
