Acting on unverified social media claims can be dangerous
The EFF is leading the charge against employees of a business it accuses of racism, though it appears it has done so without verifying the origin of its information.
The allegation that a racially charged WhatsApp message doing the rounds was sent by a KwaNobuhle Shoprite manager saw members of the party protesting at the store, demanding the manager’s suspension...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.