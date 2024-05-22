NSFAS rental debacle: Manamela’s intervention a vital first step
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payment debacle has put thousands of students and landlords at risk but higher education, science and innovation deputy minister Buti Manamela is finally stepping up.
Despite patiently waiting for five months, the bulk of the landlords have not received payment from the financial aid scheme for student accommodation in Nelson Mandela Bay...
