Boks must build depth in new cycle
Building depth and experience will be watchwords for the Springboks when they enter a new four-year building cycle ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
Head coach Rassie Erasmus will be hunting for an unprecedented third consecutive title, after the Boks’ memorable back-to-back successes in 2019 and 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.