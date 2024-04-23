Crime abounds amid slow reform of SA’s security sector

One of the important tasks that faced SA’s democratic government after 1994 was to reform the apartheid-era security apparatus.
The ANC had a laudable vision in the 1990s for reforming the police, military and intelligence services.
Determined South Africans would never again be subject to the brutality of the security forces, it ensured the core principles it stood for were written into the country’s democratic constitution.
Putting the vision and principles into practice, however, has been fraught with setbacks.
Over time, the abuse of power, a lack of proper oversight, corruption, and neglect of the capacity needs of the security services have robbed them of the legitimacy gained at the start of the democratic era.
SA is plagued by high crime rates. People feel unsafe, a far cry from what was meant to be.
I served in one of the ANC teams formulating negotiating positions for the reform of the security sector in the 1990s.
Since then, I have researched the governance of the security sector in SA and the African continent, over three decades.
Under apartheid, the security forces were instruments of repression. They enforced notorious security legislation directed against opponents.
Death squads in the apartheid police and military abducted and assassinated scores of government opponents.
The then SA Defence Force’s regular raids into neighbouring countries, in pursuit of liberation fighters, created instability in the region.
Mounting international pressure, and a popular uprising inside the country, created volatile conditions.
These led FW de Klerk, apartheid’s last president, to declare sweeping measures that laid the basis for the negotiations to end apartheid in the early 1990s.
Including discussion on the future of the security sector in the negotiations was a political victory for the ANC.
In the beginning, senior apartheid-era cabinet ministers were at pains to assure their constituencies the armed wings of the liberation movements would not be part of the future defence force.
In the end, the future of the security sector became one of the most important matters around which agreement was reached.
Multiple statutory and non-statutory forces were merged into a coherent security sector.
The combatants of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the ANC; the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, that of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania; and the apartheid military were brought under single command structures.
The fragmented defence, police and intelligence structures of the apartheid system included those of the 10 nominally independent and self-governing ethnic “homelands”.
The new representative parliament dominated by the ANC managed to push through important reforms.
The establishment and mandates of the police, defence force and intelligence services were clearly defined by new Acts passed by parliament.
Liberation movement fighters who were not absorbed into the new security services were given a gratuity to live a civilian life.
Post-apartheid SA joined the Southern African Development Community in 1994.
This paved the way for peaceful relations with its neighbours. It also laid the basis for formal interstate defence and security co-operation.
The new security dispensation broke down apartheid barriers, including gender discrimination.
Women in the new SA National Defence Force were allowed to engage in direct operational roles for the first time.
This was to be a great advantage when SA forces were deployed as peacekeepers, with women soldiers able to win communities’ trust.
A festering issue has been the treatment of military veterans of the former liberation movements.
Many felt marginalised and forgotten. It was only in 2009 that a Department of Defence and Military Veterans was established to regulate how the state could acknowledge veterans.
One important reform was the institution of several layers of oversight over the security services.
The constitution requires they be subjected to multiparty parliamentary oversight to ensure they are not manipulated to further partisan political agendas.
The White Paper on Intelligence (1994), adopted by parliament, provided the policy framework for the post-apartheid intelligence services legislation.
It proposed the establishment of a parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on intelligence, as well as the appointment of the Inspectors-General of Intelligence to monitor compliance of the intelligence services with the law.
A White Paper on Defence (1996) reflected a vision of a new defence force.
The policy framework carefully spelt out that the military would be subject to civilian oversight.
In 1998, a White Paper on Safety and Security redefined the role of the police.
It identified multiple drivers of the high crime rate, and recognised the need for an overhaul of the 1996 National Crime Prevention Strategy.
It also envisaged a greater engagement between communities and the police, and called for a civilian secretariat to support the police minister in policy-making.
The reforms in SA’s security sector in the 1990s coincided with the reshaping of the global political order after the end of the Cold War.
The new government found itself playing a role in conflict resolution and peace-building in Africa and beyond.
The country was influential in shaping debates about security sector reform.
Over time, SA’s security services, and how they are perceived have been shaped by several failures and shortcomings.
Far too many instances of corruption and unethical conduct tarnish the reputation of the security services.
The weak point of SA’s democracy has been the failure of the state to guarantee a sense of prosperity, belonging and wellbeing for all, in a persistently unequal society, where poverty and unemployment are rife.
There is also a political economy of organised crime, requiring a more robust response and greater capacity in the security services.
It is thus understandable there has been frustration about the slow pace of reforming the security institutions.
There have been important developments, though. The 2018 Review Panel on the State Security Agency, for example, made important recommendations about accountability in the intelligence services.
Some have finally made their way into the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill of 2024.
The bill and the state capture commission’s recommendations provide benchmarks for improving governance and accountability in the security sector.
Sandy Africa
Associate professor, political sciences, and deputy dean teaching and learning (humanities), University of Pretoria
Crime abounds amid slow reform of SA’s security sector
Image: SUPPLIED
